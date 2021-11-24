Carmen Salinas presents a decrease in cerebral hemorrhage that has her in a coma and with compromised health | Famous
Within the current complex state of health of Carmen Salinas A new story was raised in the most recent medical report released by his family on the night of Monday, November 22.
His granddaughter, Carmen Plascencia, confirmed to the media in Mexico that bleeding or stroke suffered by the first actress has presented a decrease, although that does not mean that she has awakened from the coma she entered since last November 10.
Carmen Salinas is still in a coma, but with decreased bleeding
According to her granddaughter, a new study was carried out on the first actress in the brain and shed a light on her complicated state of health: “Yes there was a tomography […] and if there begins to be a decrease“.
“Although it is good news, the doctor says that with reservations because there is still a risk“, he said before media such as Wake up America.
In addition, he announced that the artist will have a tracheostomy on Tuesday 23 and a gastrostomy on Thursday 25 that will help her breathe and feed herself before the risk of “infections” what’s wrong with it.
“We are going to start with the processes that are followed, which is the tracheostomy, which are the processes that patients follow in this state,” explained Carmen Salinas’ granddaughter.
“Intubation hurts the vocal cords and hurts the lips,” he explained, “she is at risk of infections. With the tracheostomy it is much easier, for example, to clear phlegm, make connections without hurting the part of her throat.”
Clarified that these procedures they are not “serious” but only, “are the steps to follow.”
Carmen Salinas presents body “reflections”
Carmen Plascencia, the granddaughter of Carmen Salinas, clarified that the actress continues to present certain body movements when faced with some stimuli: “They continue to be, but already they start to be a little more reflexive when ‘Gus’ (Briones, nephew), my aunt (María Eugenia Plascencia) or I touched his little leg “.
She also mentioned that these reflexes have occurred “when the doctors move something” to check her: “She remains stable, which can be taken, with reservation, as positive,” reported her granddaughter.
Carmen Salinas suffered a brain hemorrhage on the night of Wednesday, November 10, while in the bathroom at her home. From that day on, she was admitted to Mexico City in a natural coma from which not awake yet.