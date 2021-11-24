Can recovery time after ejaculation be shortened?

There are many types of sex. This is because each person has a different way of enjoying oneself or the partner, in relation to sex. Age, desire, physical health and mental situation are many of the factors that influence the success or not of sexual encounters. Focusing on the man, there will be times when he ejaculates, times when he does not and others when several ejaculations occur in the same sexual encounter, everything will depend on the time it takes for the man to recover after the first ejaculation. This period of time is what is called refractory period.

As it explains Francois Peinado Ibarra , Professor of Urology at the European University of Madrid and Head of the Urology Service of the Ruber Juan Bravo 39 Hospital Complex, in Madrid “it is the period between an ejaculation and the beginning of the next erection”. And this occurs because “after ejaculation and orgasm, man needs a period of relaxation in which he cannot have an erection again to restart his sexual activity ”.

The human sexual response, as indicated Antonio Murillo, sexologist and member of the sexologist psychologist, sexual coach and head of the Working Group on Psychology, Sexology and Couples of the Córdoba Delegation of the Official College of Psychology of Western Andalusia, “Comprises the phases of: desire, arousal, plateau, orgasm and resolution. The resolution phase consists, basically, in the loss of sexual tension, or return to the patterns of the state of non-arousal ”.

In women “it’s more normal that, if stimulation is continued once orgasm is reached, I can orgasm again, from the resolution phase; I could even orgasm several times, with the right stimulation. ” As indicated Carlos Balmori, Urologist and Specialist in Sexual Reproductive and Regenerative Medicine and lLicensed in Medicine and Surgery by the Complutense University of Madrid, “in women the refractory period is somewhat different since in them it is easier to link orgasms in a very short space of time. The main characteristic of the refractory period in women is not the state of drowsiness and avoidance that characterizes the man, but rather the clitoral hypersensitivity”.

In man, on the contrary, “the sensation produced by the return to the normal state is of relaxation throughout the body, blood leaves the genital area, the genitals return to their original size and position, breathing calms down and blood pressure returns to its normal level ”.

For these reasons, in this refractory period “the man cannot respond to any sexual stimulus, he is incapable of having a new erection”, indicates Murillo.

Factors influencing recovery time

The duration of the refractory period is not the same in all men, in fact it varies greatly from one to another. “It can vary from a few minutes to several hourseven a day or more for older men. And there are also men who, on occasions, do not experience a refractory period, ”says Murillo.

The reality is that this recovery time “increases with age and with poor health or poor fitness”.

“As you get older the refractory period increases requiring a longer calm time to restart sexual activity, ”says Peinado who, in addition to age, adds another factor that influences duration: sexual experience.

“Young people can have very low refractory periods so they can get back to having an erection quickly after having ejaculated; with aging, men need more time to recover and restart sexual activity, “he explains. In men with great sexual activity, “this refractory period can be controlled in some cases.”

In general, according to Peinado,“the average duration could be set between 10-20 minutes“, Although, as has been commented,” it will vary greatly according to the patient’s age, desire, sexual experience and if there are diseases such as can happen in men over 50 years of age “.

And, this decline is usually accompanied by other symptoms such as decreased sex drive, morning erections, or the duration of erections. All this related to the natural decrease in testosterone levels that occurs over the years. Other factors that can influence the rapid recovery after ejaculation are cardiovascular health, being a smoker, drinking alcohol or having a high body mass index.

Tips to decrease the refractory period

According to the experts consulted by CuídatePlus, advice can be given to shorten, if desired, this refractory period. By depending on many factors, as mentioned before, it will be possible to act on the man’s desire but it is also important “be healthy, get to know each other after having experimented with masturbation and participate more with the partner through games or specific excitement ”, says Peinado.

Other tips are “lead a healthy lifestyle, including healthy eating, not smoking, avoiding drinking alcohol, exercising, and trying to ejaculate as little as possible about 24 hours before having sex”Adds Murillo.

In addition to this, it is important to know that the effect exists Coolidge, an effect that occurs in almost all species of mammals, both males and females. As Murillo explains, “this effect consists of an increase in the willingness to have sexual relations in the presence of new receptive colleagues. It is a phenomenon whereby the post-ejaculatory refractory period is reduced or eliminated if a new sexual partner is available ”.

As Balmori explains in his Sexual Medicine Unit, “In certain scientific studies, male mice were placed that copulated with a series of females until they were exhausted, however when introducing a new female, they gained strength from weakness to copulate again. An explanation This situation is given by the appearance of adrenaline and dopamine in the face of new stimuli, which would counteract the effect produced by substances such as serotonin, released after ejaculation. Serotonin produces alterations in orgasm, erection problems and lengthening of the refractory period ”.

Another substance that has been related to the refractory period is the prolactinIn human studies, “it has been shown that there is a great variability in post-ejaculatory prolactin levels, being higher in those with a longer refractory period”, points out Balmori.

Even with this advice, Murillo believes that do not obsess over ejaculation. For him, “The most important thing is to bear in mind that the quality of sexual relations is based on enjoyment, on sensuality, on having complicity to share moments and experiences; not in meeting targets for time or number of ejaculations, or comparing yourself to other people or hitting marks that do not satisfy anyone”. And, above all, “that a sex session does not have to end when the penis is flaccid, that sex is done with the whole body, with the mind and with the soul.”