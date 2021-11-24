Camila Cabello reveals details of her breakup with Shawn Mendes and confesses how ‘unstable’ she felt

Camila Cabello broke the silence and spoke for the first time after ending her relationship with Shawn Mendes, who was your partner for two years; the singer opened her heart and revealed several details of his personal life that ended up affecting his relationship with other people. Camila confessed that for a long time felt “unstable” And that is he harmed those he loved the most.

Some days ago, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their separation through a message on their respective Instagram accounts. They wrote: “We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends.” Hours after ending their romance, It was revealed that it was Shawn who took the first step to end the courtship.

Is now Camila Cabello who decided to speak and revealed how “unstable” he felt about his life for a long time, feeling that affected their personal relationships. One week after announcing that ended her romance with Shawn Mendes, the interpreter of “Havana”He opened his heart in the middle of the scandal.

What did Camila Cabello say about her breakup with Shawn Mendes?

Camila Cabello noted that she “felt really unstable” and was plagued with anxiety about her hard work schedule at the beginning of the pandemic., so he said for magazine PEOPLE. Added that suffered from “toxic levels of stress” that negatively affected their relationships, probably including the one you kept with Shawn mendes.

“Before the pandemic, I felt really exhausted. I had been working quite nonstop since I was 15. And with the rigor with which I began to work, there was simply no free time, ”Camila said.

The singer of “Miss”He was sincere and noted that she felt “terribly anxious” and was distracted from her work and personal life: “And so I was left with my anxiety and my mind. And it was getting in the way of my relationship. It got in the way of my friends, my time at home. “

Camila Cabello said she remained “unstable” until the pandemic brought her to a halt.; This statement by the singer comes just a few days after will end his romance with Shawn Mendes and that it will be revealed that the relationship had become “stale” and “complacent”.