Camila Cabello joins the shout of Beatriz Luengo and Yotuel Romero | Music

“Homeland and Life. For my people who suffer, but are no longer silent. For my beautiful people and my Cuban land. My people ask for freedom, no more doctrines. Let us no longer shout Homeland and Death, but rather COUNTRY AND LIFE ”. With these words I closed Camila Cabello his performance in the Billboard Latinos and he has wanted to rescue him in the last hours to make his message clear.

Like many other Cubans, or people with origins in the island, he has joined the cry of Yotuel romero and Beatriz Luengo, composers of Life and country, a song that has become a hymn that has raised up the Cubans who have rebelled against so much repression.

There are artists who at the moment are still in jail because they have supported this song in Cuba, but it is not time to shut up and Camila Cabello knows it. “🇨🇺 # patriayvida loveuuuuuuuuu MY CUBICHE 🤟🏾”, Yotuel replied.

Beatriz Luengo is proud

Some images that Beatriz Luengo had already shared when the gala was held last Friday. “What pride @camila_cabello closing the Latin Billboard shouting PATRIA Y VIDA”, he said at the time.

“Everything that happens with this song is of an unthinkable dimension for us as songwriters”, He humbly acknowledges, aware of everything that has moved this song.

“Last week she was the protagonist of the Summit of Latin American States when the President of Uruguay quoted a part of the stanza to the President of Cuba referring to what people shout in the streets, on Saturday Yotuel at a massive event in New York heard the senator #bobmenendez and thousands of people recite it a cappella and yesterday the great Camila Cabello closed the @latinbillboards with that word that made the public stand up ”, she shared about some of the achievements and the impact they have achieved so far.

“Homeland and Life walk firmly and without rest until you get the people of Cuba to be heard 🙏🏼 ”, he finished his speech. And of course, it did not take long for a flood of support to arrive for those vindictive words with which so many agree.