Camila Cabello admits that her anxiety was the reason for her breakup with Shawn Mendes | People

The breakup of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes has sparked numerous speculation on social media. Both singers announced a week ago through their respective Instagram accounts that they were taking different paths after two years of a relationship and that, despite everything, they would maintain their relationship as friends. The protagonist of the latest version of Cinderella has decided to dispel the doubts of his followers about the reason that led them to make this decision.

The singer, who began her career in the group Fifth Harmony, from which she left in 2016 to begin her first solo steps, began to feel emotionally unstable before the outbreak of the pandemic, but her problem worsened over time. “Before [de la pandemia] I felt very drained. He had been working almost nonstop since he was 15 years old, ”Cabello lamented in the latest episode of Time to walk aired on Apple TV a couple of days ago. “I was hardly home. I didn’t have time to know who I was outside of my career. Add to that my battles with mental health. With those toxic levels of stress, I didn’t even collapse because, despite everything, I kept working, ”added the 24-year-old Cuban-American singer. Already in May 2020 he spoke for the first time about his mental health and explained publicly in an interview on Wall Street Journal Magazine who suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder as a result of strong anxiety.

In that same interview, she already admitted that she had had a hard time revealing her disorder to the world because she felt “so ashamed.” “Anxiety and I are good friends. I listen to her, because I know she’s just trying to keep me safe, but I’m not paying much attention to her. And I don’t let him make any decisions for me ”, he reflected. By then he admitted that he felt strong and healthy; he accepted his mental health problems and coped with them successfully. However, the appearance of the coronavirus broke that stability.

The recording of his latest movie, Cinderella, was stopped for a while due to restrictions, forcing Cabello to lock herself at home accompanied by Mendes. “I felt very unstable during the quarantine. I would cry at least once a day ”, he confessed, referring to the impact it had on her to go from not having a single break to abruptly stopping working. The absence of distractions made her mental health worse. “I was left alone with my anxiety and with my mind. That was interfering in my relationship, “he revealed.

The composer of Don’t go yet He has asserted that this hard stage also affected his family relationships and friends. “I was exhausted in many ways, and at the time I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I tried to continue, but it was extremely difficult ”, he said, after assuring that he would have liked to have“ the will to stop and ask for help ”, later encouraging, in his own words, to seek assistance from anyone who needs a boost to improve their mental health.

This situation finally led him to prioritize his well-being. “I have tried different types of therapy, meditation, exercise, I changed my diet, and the way I organized my time to make sure there was a balance,” he pointed out. Cabello has thus defended that she needs “time to herself” and “heal”, answering questions about her recent separation.