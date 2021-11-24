Calendar will undergo changes in 2022; Tri will be a priority for the World Cup

2022 will be an atypical year due to the World Cup of Qatar in the month of November, a situation that will force the main leagues in the world to modify their competition calendars and in Mexico, the MX League It already has a proposal that will be analyzed at the next owners’ meeting.

In that sense, Mikel Arriola, President of the MX League, noted that the priority is to help the Mexican team to complete a preparation that is at the height of the World Cup, so the second tournament in 2022 promises changes.

“What we are going to approve in December is something that has to do with what other countries do, our coach must compete in the same circumstances as rivals, in that sense, if we have to adjust the tournament, we will do so,” he said. Arriola.

Along the same lines, the boss of the MX League pointed out that if the Repechage were to obstruct the preparation of the Tricolor there will be no problem in eliminating it, however, at the moment it is within the plans to keep it.

“We do not know, today we are talking about maintaining it and it will surely remain for the first half of the following year and we do not know what will happen with the adjustment,” he added.

