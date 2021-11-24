Build a complete connected home compatible with Apple HomeKit with these offers of the week of Black Friday 2021

Smart home automation devices are becoming more and more common in our homes. Lights, plugs, sensors and cameras can be automated to make our lives more comfortable, and in our case nothing better than the HomeKit compatible accessories that can fit with our Apple devices. We are going to see the offers that are available on this Black Friday.

Big sound in a small speaker: HomePod Mini discount





The HomePod mini It’s still discounted to $ 85 at MediaMarkt, and it’s one of the best ways to use Siri in your home while at the same time earning a HomeKit Hub and a great speaker. In Macnificos you have the black and white models for 89 euros.

Apple HomePod mini, Siri, 360º Speaker, Bluetooth, WiFi, Space Gray, HomeKit, Home automation

Deals on smart bulbs and plugs





If you want to get off to a good start in the world of smart bulbs, at Amazon you have this pack of two Meross multicolor LED bulbs that you can use without problems with HomeKit. You have them reduced to 25.59 euros on Amazon.

Smart WiFi Multicolor LED Bulb – Dimmable, Remote Control, 9W, E27, RGBWW 2700-6500 K, Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa Echo and Google Home. Pack of 2. Meross

Another good first step to getting into HomeKit is this pack of four Meross smart plugs so you can turn any electrical appliance on and off with just one command from Siri. They are reduced to 54.99 euros on Amazon.

16A 3680W Wi-Fi Smart Plug, with Remote Control Meross app, Compatible with HomeKit Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Model MSS210HK. Pack of 4.

Those same plugs can also be together in the Eve Energy Strip, a strip of three sockets that can be managed independently from HomeKit. Ideal for places where you have several devices connected. You have it on Amazon reduced to 73.99 euros.

HomeKit air conditioning at the best price





The air conditioning of the house is also a good place to apply HomeKit automation. The smart valve for radiator Netatmo can help you control your temperature at a discounted price of 59.99 euros in Macníficos. In Amazon you also have it for 59 euros.

Netatmo Smart Wifi Thermostatic Valve, Additional Module for the Intelligent Thermostat and for the Package for collective heating, NAV -ES

If what you have is an air conditioning, then the right thing to do is this Tado smart climate control. Thanks to it you will be able to domotize that air and be able to control it from your iPhone wherever you want. It is reduced to 79.99 euros in Macníficos or 109.90 euros in Amazon.

Offers on other HomeKit products for this Black Friday 2021





The Eufy HomeKit surveillance camera It is still offered on Amazon: 33.99 euros to be able to ask Siri to show you any room in your house from wherever you want. It is also capable of differentiating pets from people, and redirects its lenses to focus any movement there is.

If you want to go big, this Samsung QLED 4K Q74A TV 55 inch may interest you. It is compatible with Apple TV and you can control HomeKit accessories from it. It has a 33% discount and can be yours for 699 euros on Amazon.

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at the bargain hunting Xataka, Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, 3DJuegos, and Espinof, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can also find the best Black Friday 2021 deals here.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.