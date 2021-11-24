Britney Spears reappears on Instagram and prepares for Christmas

Britney Spears He has started a new life and it seems that no one can stand between his plans. An achievement that happened after a few months ago he managed to get justice to remove his father, Jamie, from the iron protection that he dragged just a few weeks ago, when the judge who was handling his case once and for all eliminated this legal condition that the media, celebrities and herself were celebrating loudly. Since then, the artist has not held her tongue. Thus, a few days ago he openly reproached Christina Aguilera on Instagram that during a red carpet she refused to talk about her case, of which she only said with a strange smile “I am happy for her”, while immediately afterwards she thanked Lady Gaga, who during the promotion of ‘Gucci House ‘has not hesitated to send him messages of support and affection.

Although if he attacked someone directly and emphatically, it was his own mother, Lynne, whom she accused of having been the “head of the guardianship”, since, according to her, “her father is not so intelligent as to come up with something like that.” Some harsh accusations that ended up distancing her from her family, of whom she affirms that “they should be in jail because of how they treated her during 13 years of guardianship.” Now that nightmare is over and the interpreter prepares for her first Christmas released in more than a decade. For starters, you’ve decided to swap your traditional pink Christmas tree for a red one. That was how happy and radiant she showed him, dressed in a red dress and a black and gold one.

The mother tries to build bridges

Later, he shared another video in which he gets closer to the huge Christmas tree, where he appears in a flattering red rat dress and a striking ‘animal print’ jumpsuit: side of him was better than a plane chopped from the balcony. Well…. I get a little silly at this time of year, hot chocolate please, God bless you! “

On the other hand, Spears’ mother landed a few days ago in Los Angeles to spend a few days with her son Brian. During her passage through the airport, she was asked if she had planned to see Britney, to which she answered yes, since “I intended to spend time with her and was happy with the decision the judge had made”. However, according to Page Six, the interpreter has no intention of resuming the relationship with her mother and, in fact, would have prohibited her from entering her house. It will take a while for the pop princess to heal what happened.

