Brazilian soccer player dies suddenly at age 23

Editorial Mediotiempo and EFE

Mexico City / 11/24/2021 09:44:12





Commotion in the world of football. The Brazilian player of the Japanese football league, Riuler Oliveira passed away suddenly with scarcely 23 years old by Causes for now unknown, as reported by his club, the Shonan Bellmare.

“Right now we are waiting for the autopsy results“, published in a statement the Bellmare club, where the Brazilian midfielder played, who apparently died suddenly last Tuesday.

“We deeply regret his sudden passingor “, expressed the club of the Japanese First Division, in which the Brazilian soccer player was active since the year 2020, after arriving in the Asian archipelago in 2019 and go through various Japanese clubs like the JFC Miyazaki oel FC Osaka.

In his native country, Oliveira played in the Coritiba in 2015, in the Athletico Paranaense in 2016 and Inter of Porto Alegre in 2018. It should be noted that he also played seven games for the Brazilian Under-17 team.

After the unfortunate news was released, the teams in which the young footballer was active used their social networks to express their condolences and remember the player with messages and photographs. “Con deep sadness, we regret the death of Riuler de Oliveira, At 23 years old. At the Clube do Povo, the athlete was part of the Celeiro de Ases and won the Gaúcho U-20 Championship in 2018. Our solidarity to all friends and family “, published the Sport Club Internacional.