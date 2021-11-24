Braithwaite on his return to Barcelona: I will have an important role

EFE

Barcelona, ​​Spain / 11/24/2021 08:22:38





The Danish attacker of FC Barcelona, Martin Braithwaite declared to channel TV3 from your country that had talked with Xavi Hernandez and is convinced that will have a lot of prominence when you return after recovering from the injury suffered months ago.

“Now it’s about coming back soon, but I will have an important role when he returns, “said the player who has been away from the courts since the middle of last September.

Braithwaite highlighted the confidence what transmits Xavi Hernandez in his convictions and winning mentality that he is trying to instill in his players, several of them former teammates of his during his time as a Blaugrana player.

“I have talked to him, thas clear what you want to do and what you want to change. He knows how he wants to play safely, and that makes everything very clear. It will be very exciting“said the 30-year-old forward.

In the process of recovery

The Danish international was operated in mid-September of a patellofemoral injury of the left knee after the conservative treatment failed and it is expected that he will be able to return to training in a few weeks.

“Everything progresses adequatelyandIt’s going very well, “said the striker about the evolution of his injury, which was estimated to have started, would have him away from the courts for at least four months.