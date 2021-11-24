blow to physical, mental and reproductive health

Poster UN / International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

On the occasion of World Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, every November 25, EFEsalud has reviewed different reports that the World Health Organization has published on the effects of violence on women’s health.

Just one piece of information: more than a quarter of women between the ages of 15 and 49 who have been in a relationship have been subjected to physical and / or sexual partner violence at least once in their life (since the age of 15) .

Estimates of lifetime prevalence of intimate partner violence range from 20% in the Western Pacific, 22% in high-income countries and Europe, 25% in the Americas, 33% in Africa, 31% in the Eastern Mediterranean, and 33% in South-East Asia, geographical areas established by the WHO.

In addition to intimate partner violence, 6% of women around the world report having suffered sexual assaults by other people, although the data on this is more limited.

Intimate partner violence and sexual violence are mostly perpetrated by men against women.

Gender violence: serious health problems

Intimate partner violence (physical, sexual and psychological) and sexual assaults cause serious short- and long-term physical, mental, sexual and reproductive health problems in women. They also affect the health and well-being of your children.

Gender violence can have deadly consequences, such as homicide or suicide; produce injuries: 42% of women victims of intimate partner violence report an injury as a result of such violence and cause unwanted pregnancies, induced abortions, gynecological problems and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV infection.

A 2013 WHO study on the health burden associated with violence against women found that women who have suffered physical or sexual abuse are 1.5 times more likely to suffer from sexually transmitted infections, including sexually transmitted infections. HIV infection in some regions, compared to women who had not experienced intimate partner violence.

Moreover, they are also twice as likely to suffer abortions. Intimate partner violence during pregnancy is associated with an increased chance of miscarriages, stillbirths, premature births, and low-birth-weight babies.

This same study found that women victims of intimate partner violence were 16% more likely to have a miscarriage and 41% more likely to have a premature birth.

These forms of violence can be the cause of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other anxiety disorders, insomnia, eating disorders, and suicide attempts.

According to this analysis, women who have suffered intimate partner violence have almost twice as likely to suffer from depression and drinking problems.

Health effects also include headaches, pain syndromes (chronic back, abdominal or pelvic), gastrointestinal disorders, mobility limitations and general poor health.

Sexual gender violence, especially in childhood, can also increase tobacco and drug use, as well as risky sexual practices. It is also associated with the commission (by the man) and the suffering (by the woman) of acts of violence.

According to the WHO, the consequences of violence for health can be immediate and acute, long-lasting and chronic or fatal. Research consistently finds that the more severe the abuse, the greater its impact on the physical and mental health of women.

In addition, negative health consequences can persist long after the abuse has stopped. The consequences of violence tend to be more serious when women experience more than one type of violence.

Physical and reproductive health

• Acute or immediate physical injuries, for example bruises, abrasions, lacerations, puncture wounds, burns or bites, as well as broken bones or teeth

• More serious injuries that can lead to disability, such as head injuries, eyes, ear, chest or abdomen

• Conditions of the digestive system, long-term health problems or poor health, including chronic pain syndromes

• Death, for example by femicide or in relation to AIDS

• Unplanned or unwanted pregnancy

• Abortion or unsafe abortion

• Sexually transmitted infections, including HIV infection

• Complications of pregnancy or miscarriage

• Vaginal bleeding or infection

• Chronic pelvic infection

• Infections of the urinary tract

• Fistulas (tears between the vagina and the bladder or rectum, or both types of tears)

• Painful intercourse

• Sexual dysfunction

Mental and behavioral health

• Depression

• Sleep and eating disorders

• Stress and anxiety disorders (for example, post-traumatic stress disorder)

• Self-harm and suicide attempts

• Low self-esteem

• Harmful use of alcohol or other substances

• Multiple partners sexual

. Memory loss

Studies also show that women with a history of abuse are more likely to report that they have a variety of chronic health problems such as headaches, chronic pelvic pain, back pain, abdominal pain, irritable bowel syndrome, or digestive disorders.

Population-based research in the United States found that women who were victims of intimate partner violence had a risk of gynecological problems three times that of non-battered women.

Gender violence: pregnancy

Girls and women who become pregnant as a result of forced sexual intercourse often terminate their pregnancy regardless of whether or not they have access to a safe abortion.

Regarding HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, studies in many high- and low-income settings have found that HIV-positive women are more likely than other women to have been victims of physical and sexual violence .

On the other hand, the data link physical and sexual gender violence during pregnancy with many complications, including low maternal weight gain, spontaneous abortion, stillbirth, and low birth weight.

For example, in a study conducted in Nicaragua Almost a quarter of mothers of LBW infants were found to have been victims of physical violence from their partners during pregnancy, compared with 5% of mothers who had not suffered abuse.

Another often overlooked consequence of violence during pregnancy is maternal death. In settings as diverse as Bangladesh, the India and United States, Intimate partner violence is the cause of a considerable proportion of deaths among pregnant women.

At United Kingdom, more than 14% of maternal deaths correspond to women who have told health professionals that they are involved in an abusive relationship.

You are not alone

The 016 attends to all victims of sexist violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages, as does the email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es; Attention is also paid through WhatsApp through the number 600000016, and minors can contact the ANAR Foundation telephone number 900 20 20 10.

In an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police (091) and Civil Guard (062) phones and if you cannot call, you can use the ALERTCOPS application, from which a Alert signal to the Police with geolocation.