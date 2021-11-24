Bitcoin faces ban in another large country

A proposal to ban all private cryptocurrencies was placed on the agenda of the Indian parliament just days after that country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that assets such as bitcoin could end up in “the wrong hands.”

The regulations, currently being prepared by the Legislature, would create the legal framework for an official digital currency and “would ban all private cryptocurrencies in India, “as revealed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. The draft will be discussed when that body meets for its winter session on November 29.

A previous initiative with the same vein was rejected in April 2020, which boosted the growth of the crypto market. Although there are no official data, estimates cited by Reuters place at 15 to 20 million The number of investors in cryptocurrencies in the Asian country, which would add assets valued at about 400,000 million rupees ($ 5.4 billion).

Last week, the prime minister urged all democratic nations to work together on cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, to “ensure that it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands that could harm our youth“.

The central bank had already announced in June that it is preparing a own digital currency, which he would introduce later this year.

The great neighbor of India, China, declared this September the illegality of all commercial operations related to virtual currencies, and took measures to prevent foreign platforms from establishing business with Chinese investors in this area.

