Billie Eilish: Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas create music for “Turning Red”, a new Pixar film | Music

Billie eilish continues close to Disney, and this time he has teamed up with his brother Finneas to write and produce three new songs for the next movie of Pixar, Turning Red.

The duo will be able to perform their new music through the film’s fictional boyband 4 * Town, the obsession of the protagonist of Turning Red.

The first trailer for the film, which hits theaters in March, was released on Thursday, leaning toward the early 2000s setting, largely featuring the hit song by NSYNC “It’s Gonna Be Me” featured a snippet of the song “Nobody Like U”.

“We needed our character, Mei, to be obsessed with something her mother wouldn’t approve of. Boy bands were the first step into the boy’s world for many girls of that age. The boys were super cute, graceful, soft, and loving, and they had a way of bringing girls and their best friends together. Also, I thought it would be great to create a lively boy band. “said screenwriter and director Domee Shi.

The producer Lindsey collins said the Turning Red team began arguing with Eilish, 19, and FINNEAS, 24, before they won their first Grammys in 2019.

“We could see then how they had their finger on the sore. We are big fans”, “We met with them and threw them this crazy idea of ​​a boy band, asking them if they would be interested in writing and producing the songs. And so it was”said collins.

It is not the first time that the brothers will collaborate with DisneyIn September 2021, the singer and her brother performed an exclusive concert for the company’s streaming platform.