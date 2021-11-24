Best Black Friday tech deals in El Corte Inglés

The Black Friday 2021 is almost here, and is now hypermarkets like The English Court take advantage of the previous days to launch discounts, although this time we bring you the best deals on technology and electronics that will surely surprise you and you will want to take advantage of it.

Now is the ideal time to advance Christmas shoppingAt the same time that you can save more money now than in a few weeks, so it is double benefit, you buy cheaper and you eliminate the rush of buying at the last minute.

El Corte Inglés, like many other online stores, has prepared an extensive list of technology offers That, surely you will like to know, especially if you had thought to buy something for yourself or to give this Christmas. Let’s see the best discounts:

Realme GT Master 6GB / 128GB per € 289.90 (Its previous price was € 349.90). 55-inch Samsung QE55Q75A TV by € 699 (before € 1,169). Sony CH510 blue headband headphones with microphone by € 35 (you save 30%). Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro 12 GB / 256 GB per € 549.90 (21% discount). Huawei Band 6 by € 49 (17% discount). MSI Prestige 14EVO A11M-003ES laptop by € 1,099 (€ 200 discount). Xiaomi Redmi 9 4GB / 64GB by € 149.90 (16% discount). HP Envy 6432e Printer by € 89.90 (18% discount). LGOLED48C16LA 48-inch OLED TV by € 949 (it cost € 1,599). Oppo Find X3 Lite 8GB / 128GB by € 379.90 (Its previous price was € 469.90). Sonos One White WiFi Speaker by € 194.65 (15% savings). Vivo Y72 8GB / 128GB per € 249.90 (16% discount). Oppo Watch 41 mm WiFi by € 199 (before € 249). Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch 4K TV by € 1,099 (35% discount). HP LaserJet M209dwe MFP by € 129.90 (18% savings). Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 6GB / 128GB by € 269.90 (Its previous price was € 299.90). HP Chromebook 14a-na0010ns by € 255.20 (20% discount). Bose Quietcomfort Earbuds by € 177.86 (36% savings). Hisense 55A6G UHD TV by € 499 (you save 28%). Smartwatch Amazfit GTS 2 Mini by € 79.90 (11% discount). HP Stream 11-ak0004ns Notebook by € 249 (€ 50 savings). Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Speaker by € 39 (before € 59.90). Sony TV KD-43X85J by € 979 (previously € 999). Fitbit Versa 2 NFC by € 139.95 (30% savings). Panasonic TX-58JX820E 4K TV by € 649 (50% discount). Asus F415EA-EB378T laptop by € 899 (before € 999). Smartwatch Huawei GT2 Pro by € 179 (previously € 249). Soundbar Samsung HW-T400 by € 89 (it cost € 129). Portable speaker Energy Sistem Fabric Box 3+ by € 12.70 (49% discount). Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm by € 299 (before € 369.90).

Diversity of Black Friday 2021 offers at El Corte Inglés, It is a matter of accessing your online catalog of technology and electronics if you want to find many more varied, discounts available for a limited time, so hurry up before they run out.

