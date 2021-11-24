Barcelona player was injured celebrating an offside goal

Editorial Mediotiempo

The FC Barcelona he was millimeters from signing his pass to the Eighth Finals in the Champions League, then Ronald Araújo did the goal that led them to the next round, but sadly it was out of line. The last straw is that he was injured in his euphoric celebration.

The Barcelona had a frenzied match closing where improved a lot with the entry of Ousmane Dembélé, a footballer who has been injured, but when he is in good shape, he usually creates danger.

Araújo’s goal that almost gave the pass to Barcelona

Ran the minute 83 of the party when the Barcelona had control of the ball, because the Benfica, rival in turn, was retracted in your area, so it was ‘normal’ for them to suffer in this way.

They sent a raised center down the right wing and the ball fell full to Ronald Araújo, who hit him in the air, crossed his path very well and beat Vlachodimos, being 1-0 momentary that would give them the pass.

Ronald Araújo put on euphoric and ran to the corner flag to celebrate, where he threw himself on his knees to the grass and went ‘slipping’ by a few inches, but then noticed that it was marked out of place.

After reviewing the play, it was found to be in forward position, so the goal was annulled and the worst was yet to come, since Araújo could no longer get up after throwing himself on the grass and he told his colleagues that his leg hurt; Xavi took him out and in his place came Eric García.

Barcelona had a couple more approaches but did not open the score, so he stayed in the second place with 7 units and will close before the mighty Bayern Munich, that takes perfect step, the Germany.