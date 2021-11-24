Barcelona, ​​the lack of a goal has it on the verge of eliminating the Champions League

Barça, eliminated for the last time in the group stage of the Champions League in the 2000-01 season, is, after twenty years, on the verge of its biggest failure in Europe since it was absent in the 2003-04 season. top competition and had to settle for playing the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League) in which he collapsed in the round of 16.

The round of 16 was, from 2005, a round that always had Barça as the protagonist … And if there is not an unprecedented blow in Munich it will not have it in 2021. Wanting is not always power and if a team already has if unbalanced is lacking in goal, the drama is absolute.

That is what happened to Barça against Benfica and that is what has been happening to him throughout the season. In 18 official matches, the team that Ronald Koeman began directing and since Saturday is Xavi Hernández’s has scored 22 goals when last season he added 39, there were 42 in the 2019-20 season and up to 47 the previous one.

The drop in the scoring effectiveness of this Barça is dramatic and the real reason why the team is reaching the month of December with this terrible reality. So much so that in two weeks he should star in a real fight in Munich: win a Bayern that has only lost one home game and that counts its Champions League matches by victories, almost all overwhelming and that at the Camp Nou, thirteen months later of that unfortunate night in Lisbon (2-8), he won 0-3, almost without disheveled.

That Barça has gained footballing prominence is a reality. That he knows what he wants and how to do it on the field is a certainty … But all this ends in the rival area. Against Benfica he barely enjoyed three good chances from Alba, Demir and Frenkie de Jong, aside from the disallowed goal, well disallowed, to Araújo for offside. An indisputable sign that Leo Messi’s departure is, sportingly speaking, a hecatomb.

This team, with a future and with young players who already have a magnificent present, needs a differential footballer at the top, in attack. As was Luis Suárez or before Eto’o. Even Kluivert, Rivaldo or let’s not say Ronaldo. A differential striker against the goal that causes terror in the rival defenses, who this season go to the Barça meeting without that fear.

Barça is not decadent. It is exciting and has the means to dream of a better future … But without a goal there is no paradise.