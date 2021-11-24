Ariana Grande ties Kelly Clarkson for Grammys nomination

As we have previously informed you in The Truth News, the list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards this Tuesday, November 23, and Ariana It is considered.

In that sense, there are several famous people that appear in the list, among them the The Voice Coach, Ariana, who is nominated for two categories.

The celebrity has managed to tie a record held by Kelly Clarkson, with whom she performed the RESPECT duet of Aretha Franklin.

What is Ariana Grande’s record?

Ariana Grande ties with Kelly Clarkson

The famous was nominated as Best Pop Vocal Album, with this she was in charge of tying Clarkson’s record as a woman with the most nominations in this category, with 4 nominations.

The record for men is held by singer Justin Timberlake, who has also received 4 nominations for this category.

Nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards

The singer is nominated for the Grammys

The list of nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards is now available. The nominations of Olivia Rodrigo stand out, who was one of the most recognized.

Among other famous people that we can see is that of Bts with Butter, or Taylor Swift with Evermore.

Harry Styles, Drake, Kanye West Among other celebrities, they are also nominated for their contribution to music during 2020 and 2021.

Bruno mars with Silk’n Sonic he also made his big comeback to the nominations with his album Leave The Door Open.

