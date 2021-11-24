Ariana Grande fell in love with everyone with a fascinating photo production

Ariana Grande is very happy to receive the nominations at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards. The 28-year-old American singer, who was previously nominated for Album of the Year, thanked the Grammys for nominating her latest release Sweetener for Best Pop Vocal Album. .

In addition to ArianaThe top of the list of top nominated artists include Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish. Olivia Rodrigo. For its part, this will be the 64th edition of the famous ceremony that rewards the best in music. It will take place on January 31, 2022.

A few hours ago, Ariana Grande He shared a series of photographs on his official Instagram account that conquered a large part of his millions of followers from around the planet. In them you can see the 28-year-old American singer-songwriter wearing a gray minidress, black gloves and high heels. In addition, the American complemented her look with a ponytail in her hairstyle and a delicate make up.

“Singing on the show tonight with my amazing team who I love and adore more than words can express @jimandsasha @hollyforbesmusic !!! tune in tonight ”was the simple and promotional text that he chose as the epigraph Big to accompany his recent photographs on the popular little camera network.

Source: Instagram Ariana Grande

As expected, this publication, whose main protagonist is Dalton Gomez’s wife, was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 7.6 million hearts. In addition, he received thousands of messages of support and love from his fans.