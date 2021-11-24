Apple TV seeks its Oscar with ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, the new from Joel Coen with Denzel Washington | Film and Television

Apple tv has released the first trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth and, automatically, all the stakes have been raised. The new movie of Joel coen, which this time he will direct alone without any help or collaboration from his brother Ethan, aims to reimagine the legendary play of William Shakespeare and to use it as a tool for denouncing the moral and political corruption of our time, although it is clearly contextualized in the Middle Ages.

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, that only between the two add six Oscars, they will be in charge of giving life to Lord and Lady Macbeth in a movie shot in black and white and with a sober and tragic tone that will serve as a tribute to both Shakespeare and Akira Kurosawa, whose Throne of blood, an adaptation in turn of the English work, is the clearest source in which Coen has been inspired to shoot The Tragedy of Macbeth.

This risky bet of Apple tv for him commercial auteur cinema it could bring you some interesting benefits at next year’s awards galas. For the moment, Manzana is the company in streaming least influential in the market – at least if we put it next to Netflix, HBO and Amazon Studios– despite playing in the same economic league.

So that we get used to the idea: Netflix add nine Oscar awards, while Amazon Studios got two last year and thanks to Manchester by the sea, in 2017 it was the first company to get a film produced by the multinational to win two statuettes. Now it’s Apple’s turn, which at the last Academy Awards gala received his first two nominations (best animation by Wolfwalkers and better sound for Greyhound and which now intends to double or triple.

The Tragedy of Macbeth has all the ballots to automatically become one of the nominees. It’s rare that a Coen movie (or, in this case, Coen, singular) doesn’t end up at the Oscars. But it is not only his peculiar review of Macbeth: Apple has underway in biopic about Napoleon preparing Ridley scott; Finch, the new science fiction film starring Tom Hanks and the expected The Killers of the Flower Moon from Martin Scorsese and Leonardo Dicaprio. The stakes are definitely very high.

The Tragedy of Macbeth will premiere in el New York Film Festival this September and will hit theaters in Spain at the end of 2021, probably in December. Then it will become part of the Apple TV catalog. The film stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand In collaboration with Harry Melling (Harry Potter), Brendan gleeson (Cold mountain), Corey hawkins (In a New York neighborhood) and Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones)