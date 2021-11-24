Apple sues NSO Group for spying with Pegasus

Apple filed a lawsuit against NSO Group, company that it holds responsible for spying on its users.

The complaint, posted on the company’s page, provides new information on how NSO Group infected victims’ devices with its software spy pegasus.

“To prevent further abuse and harm to its users, Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction to prohibit the NSO Group from using any Apple software, service or device,” the company said.

He noted that NSO Group creates a technology of sophisticated surveillance that allows your spyware to keep an eye on its victims.

“These attacks only target a very small number of users and affect people on multiple platforms, including iOS and Android. Investigators and journalists have publicly documented a history of abuse of this spyware to target journalists, activists, dissidents, academics, and government officials, ”the company said.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, noted that NSO spends millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technologies without effective accountability.

And he defended that “Apple devices are the most secure consumer hardware on the market, but private companies that develop spyware sponsored by the State have become even more dangerous. While these cybersecurity threats only affect a very small number of our customers, we take any attack on our users very seriously and are constantly working to strengthen security and privacy protections in iOS to keep all of our users safe. “

According to Apple, Pegasus spyware It was used to attack a small number of Apple users around the world.

With his lawsuit, he seeks to prohibit the NSO Group from further harming people through the use of Apple products and services.

Demand too seek repair for what it considers to be flagrant violations of United States federal and state law by the NSO Group.

He recalled that the software developed by NSO allows its clients to carry out highly specific cyber attacks, allowing them to access the microphone, camera and other confidential data on Apple and Android devices.



Apple added that it has not observed any evidence of successful remote attacks against devices running iOS 15 and later versions, so it called on its users to always use the latest software.

“At Apple, we are always working to defend our users against even the most complex cyberattacks. The steps we are taking today will send a clear message: in a free society, it is unacceptable to use powerful state-sponsored spyware as a weapon against those who seek to make the world a better place, ”said Ivan Krstic, boss Apple architecture and security engineering.

“Our threat intelligence and engineering teams work around the clock to analyze new threats, quickly patch vulnerabilities, and develop new protections… Apple runs one of the most sophisticated security engineering operations in the world, and we will continue to work tirelessly to protect our users of abusive state sponsored actors like NSO Group, ”he added.

The company added that it will contribute 10 million dollars, in addition to what it earns from the lawsuit, for organizations that are dedicated to the investigation and defense of cyber surveillance.

And he added that he will also support researchers in Citizen Lab with free technical assistance, threat intelligence, and engineering to aid your independent investigative mission.

Here you can check the demand (in English):

Apple v NSO Complaint 112321 by Aristegui Noticias on Scribd