And Mera? Despite the scandal, Amber Heard could join the MCU

The expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been present since before the closure of phase three and now, thanks to the announcement of more series and films, the arrival of other actors in the franchise is expected and many have been rumored for a long time for certain roles and one theirs is the interpreter of Mere within the DC Extended Universe and now a new report points out again that Amber Heard could join the MCU.

One of the most controversial actresses of recent years is Amber Heard largely because of the defamation lawsuit her ex-husband faced Johnny depp against her and The Sun newspaper for defamation, where some unflattering details for the actress were revealed such as physical and psychological violence against her then husband as well as multiple infidelities and despite this, he did not lose his place within the DCEU as it happened with Johnny Depp with various roles.

In the words of insider Daniel Richtman, Amber Heard could join the MCU, Since Marvel Studios is seriously considering the actress to join the franchise, although they do not indicate for what role or production and curiously it is not the first time that this rumor arises and perhaps these words have a bit of truth.

We must take into account that Marvel and Disney are very strict with respect to the image of their actors, who must be out of any scandal, remember the “scolding” he had Letitia right after making very controversial statements regarding Covid-19 vaccination and recently upset towards Taika waititi for some compromising photos with Tessa Thompson and singer Rita Ora, so it’s hard to think that Marvel is considering Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Will Amber Heard make it to the MCU?