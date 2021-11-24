‘America players become unbearable’

It is common that in the afternoons, outside the facilities of the Nest in Coapa, a group of fans of the America to request autographs and photographs of the players leaving the training session for the day, although not all footballers agree.

And a group of Azulcremas followers rebuked the team’s sports president, Santiago Banos, due to the lack of empathy of the soccer players to agree to give autographs and take pictures at the exit of the complex of the Eagles. “You could not tell them to be a little more humble with the fans,” a woman is heard saying to the leader in a video posted on social networks.

“You know how many times I have told him,” he replies Bathrooms. “And they do not pay attention. They are getting a lot (fame),” replied the fans present.

“A lot. (The soccer players of the America) become unbearable, “says President Cream in the video.

Fans second to Bathrooms, while he hands out autographs to a woman and a young man who approach him on the outskirts of the facilities.

Moments later, after attending to those present, Bathrooms He enters the Nest in his car.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: AMERICA: RECOVERED FIVE PLAYERS FROM INJURIES IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS OF STOP