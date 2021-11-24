Amazon wants to do a Mass Effect series; is about to close the deal with EA

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

For a long time there have been rumors about the possibility that Mass effect be adapted to the world of cinema and television. While nothing is confirmed yet, it seems like it is a matter of time before it becomes a reality, since Amazon wants to make a series based on BioWare’s acclaimed RPG and is about to close the deal with Electronic Arts to make it happen.

Deadline, one of the most trusted media when it comes to the world of film and television productions, published a report in which it revealed some of the plans that Amazon has for the future of Prime Video. One of them is to produce more series based on popular properties from the world of fantasy and science fiction.

In fact, Amazon Studios is already working on closing an agreement with Electronic Arts to develop a series based on Mass effect. At the moment the deal is still in the air, but the source assures that Amazon Studios and EA are close to reaching an agreement that benefits them both.

“You will see us continuing to make investments in fantasy genres of all kinds, we have a team focused on the genre in [Amazon] Studios that is working tirelessly with our creative partners on that and you can look forward to more, ”said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

In other news

Since the deal remains unsealed, the development of the series of Mass effect Amazon Studios has not started. This is why it is unknown who will be in charge of its direction, script or production. Much less do we know who will be in his cast, although Henry Cavill will surely form in auditioning for the role of Commander Shepard.

Related Video: Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – Launch Trailer

Amazon Studios is already working on a series based on a video game

In case the agreement is closed and the production of Mass effectThat wouldn’t be the only Amazon series based on a video game. We remind you that in July 2020 the service confirmed that it is developing a series of Fallout with Bethesda Softworks.

The bad news is that, so far, there are not many details about the series of Fallout What we know is that production is being carried out by Kilter Films, the production house of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, creators of Westworld.

“Fallout it is one of the greatest video game series in all of history, ”Kilter Films said in a statement when the series was announced. “Each chapter of this imaginative story has cost us countless hours that we could have spent with friends and family. We are incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the great lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive and dark universe to life with Amazon Studios. “

Could it be that in the future we will see more RPG franchises transformed into series for Amazon Prime Video? Only time will tell.

What do you think about this new? Do you think a series of Mass effect it could work? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to Mass effect.