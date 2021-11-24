All fake? The bodies of two ‘Eternals’ characters were completely CGI

Long before ‘Eternals‘hit theaters, Marvel Studios executives had already said this project would mean one of the most expensive risks that the study had assumed to date. With Chloé zhao As director, the production opted to forego the traditional use of the stage studio and green screens to shoot most of the film in various locations around the world. For those who have not seen ‘Eternals’ yet, we recommend that you do not continue reading because there will be certain important details that could result in SPOILER .

It is evident that they have gone to great lengths during the production of the film to make it one of Marvel’s best. They have also taken advantage of the latest technology to perfect the film and give it the most realistic touch possible.

Although the vast majority of the characters are wearing actual costumes, there were two that appeared throughout the movie that had to have their costumes generated by computer because designs changed after filming was finished. The ‘Eternals’ visual effects supervisor, Matt aitken from Weta Digital, has revealed in an interview with Comicbook how much thena’s outfitAngelina Jolie) as that of Eros (Harry Styles) were generated with CGI:

“When Thena wears her superhero outfit, it’s always completely computer-generated. It’s a computer design from the neck down, because the costume design changed in post-production. To give her body interpretation that iconic look, they hired Angelina Jolie. And it also has a way of moving almost like that of a dancer“, Explain.





Image of ‘Eternals’ | Marvel

Matt goes on to explain how he’s done to get the best result with this technology: “I made sure the digital component of the performance was respected, that’s what I was trying to do with capturing his face to get that authenticity, so that we could make a medium shot as a digital double and that it won’t be shocking to anyone“.

“It’s not going to piss them off. They’re just going to think, ‘Oh, this is another fight beat from Thena.’ It’s a fantastic help for filmmakers can be creative and continue to refine the story they want to tell. It is still very difficult, so I think we have to improve in that aspect so that it is not always such a big challenge. I mean, we’ve had some success at it, but yeah, I think we will continue to polish and refine all that workflow, ‘he adds.

Aitken has also confirmed that Eros’s costume (Harry Styles) was changed in the mid-credits scene because the iconic look of Starfox was chosen once the main photos were stopped: “Obviously, we had digital doubles of all of them, but the only other that completely changed was Eros , also known as Starfox, and Pip the Troll. Eros’s Suit it was another redesign“, he concludes.

Surely you are interested in:

This cosplayer transforms into Angelina Jolie in ‘Eternals’ and you won’t be able to tell them apart