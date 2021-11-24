Alberto Lati: In World Cups he seemed to be the janitor of Dérbez and Compayito

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 23.11.2021 21:24:21





Phenomenal journalist, admired by his colleagues and by the audience, Alberto Lati is recognized for its ease with languages ​​(speaks 13), their ability to tell stories beyond sport and its countless trips to different countries of the world, being the “advanced” man for World Cups and Olympic Games on Televisa.

The communicator used to arrive 6-12 months early from the joust to the host cities. In those moments he felt vital to the company, however, as soon as all his “more famous” colleagues arrived. felt displaced on and off cameras.

“I was the owner of each city and of my times, but When the event arrived, it seemed the concierge of Eugenio Derbez, of Compayito, of the commentators and even of López Dóriga because everyone asked me everything, asked for advice on everything in the city. In Athens I had to rent motorcycles for everyone, in South Africa I processed permits to bring animals into the studio, in Beijing I went to see the shows to hire them for the program, “he said in an interview with Toño de Valdés in Youtube.

“My main problem was that my role during each event was never clear. I was in crisis because I went from being the most important for a year and a half prior to being a nobody, They wanted me to present the arbitration analysis and I was not there for that. I had those crises all the time on Televisa and they were never fully resolved. “

The day Lati told Azcárraga: ‘I don’t want to travel anymore’

Although he has what for many would be the “dream job”, Alberto Lati revealed that he suffered from an anxiety crisis and sadness from spending so much time away from his people, that’s why he dared to tell the owner of Televisa that he was already tired.

It was at a meal with Emilio Azcárraga that Lati told him that he no longer wanted to travel, but the most powerful man made him praise that to this day remain in his memory and that is why he gave his arm to go to the city of Beijing almost a year before the 2008 Olympic Games.

“Heading to Beijing, I didn’t want to do a one-year process. I had a crisis in which I understood that I could not live changing countries forever, I was on my way to my 30s and I wanted to walk a path without having to change countries so constantly“he recalled.

“I went to a meal with Javier Alarcón, Emilio Azcárraga, Pepe Bastón and Bernardo Gómez. Finishing the meal, Alarcón very subtly tells me: ‘You go with them’ and I was with Emilio all afternoon talking, they all told me how important what I did was and how we were making history, I always had great support from Emilio until the last day. I with the chaos in my head and wanting to tell them that I no longer wanted to travel, but that people of that weight tell you how important you are and that they asked me to go to Beijing, “he added.

How Lati defines Alarcón and his first great coverage

Euro 2000 was the first international event in which Beto Lati took part in person for Televisa, then there was a revolution in the sports area with him new leadership of Javier Alarcón, of whom he explained in broad strokes what was it like to work with him and the great commission that he gave him of go to Japan for the 2002 World Cup.

“The Sydney Olympics, for the public perception, were not good for Televisa, which at that time was not even Televisa Deportes, in the ratings they were not positive. Javier arrives With a big budget and push for a revolution brought a level of very ambitious ideas, but sometimes messy and disjointed“he explained.