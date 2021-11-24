Age of Empires III: DE will host Mexican civilization on December 1

Although it is very likely that many of you are now battling in Age of Empires IV, Microsoft just announced that they are not done with Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition and that the remastering of the third installment will continue to receive new content soon. Not surprisingly, the next December 1st the civilization of Mexico will arrive in the game as a playable faction that we can acquire in the form of downloadable content for payment 4.99 euros.

A civilization with many strategic possibilities

As you can read in its description of Steam, where it is already available to pre-order, this civilization will offer us two new explorers, a unique revolution mechanic, 8 units, 2 buildings, and a new metropolis with specific dispatch letters for Mexicans, not to mention the new historical battle “Grito de Dolores”.

Here it stands out, above all, its mechanics of progress, since allow us to advance by choosing between different states, which provides us with special shipping letters and bonuses that adjust to different styles of play, making it one of the most adaptable civilizations with the most strategic possibilities in the entire game.

The remastering of a classic of strategy

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition it is a remastering of this real-time strategy classic for PC released last year. If you are interested in knowing what we thought, we recommend that you take a look at the analysis that we dedicate in Vandal, where we commented that “it has been done with great care working both in playable aspects and in technical aspects in addition to adding new content to a number of missions, campaigns and civilizations that was already abysmal, allowing us to enjoy hundreds or thousands of hours of fun with one of the best installments in the history of strategy, a definitive edition that is recommended both for fans of the saga and for all those who have not yet been able to try one of the greats of the genre with their own hands “.