Actors and their projects that excite us the most in 2022

The year 2021 is getting closer and closer to its end and with it, the last releases of the year are coming. As there is still much to see as the year ends. On this occasion, and as we continue to look forward to the next releases. I bring you some projects for the following year that most excite us from some actresses and actors.

Robert Pattinson in The Batman

It is no longer a secret that one of the most anticipated films of recent times, and especially of 2022, is The Batman. But yes to this day you still think that «Robert Pattinson it’s not going to be a good Batman«,« He is a bad actor, he is Twilight«. Let me tell you, with all due respect, that you are more than wrong and that you need to see a lot more cinema. The Lighthouse, Good Time, Cosmopolis, are some examples of his brilliant performances.

However, speaking of The batman, we have already had two trailers brutal. It looks like it will be one of the best superhero movies in history, including that it will be the worthy successor to The dark knight. We will find out in March of the following year. But that the tape directed by Matt reeves it looks amazing, there is no doubt about that. And it looks like Robert Pattinson can become the ultimate dark knight; surpassing its predecessors.

We recently saw the actor in three good films in which he also gave us some very good performances. In the last movie of Christopher Nolan, Tenet. On The King and in The Devil All The Time. March 4, 2022, please.

Margot Robbie in Babylon, Asteroid City and David O. Russel’s Next Project

Margot robbie She has been one of the best actresses of today and of her generation, since she broke into 2013 in the sublime The Wolf of Wall Street of the great Martin Scorsese. And the following year we will see her in three different films, with three of the best filmmakers of today: Damien Chazelle, Wes Anderson and David O. Russell.

Let’s start with Babylon from the director Damien Chazelle, yes, the director of La La Land. Yes, I could bet from now on; I can say that Margot robbie he could take his first gold medal with this director, just as he did Emma Stone at the time. The actress is the protagonist in this story and her co-protagonist will be Brad Pitt. A film that is going to talk about the Hollywood of yesteryear (a subject that the academy likes a lot). At the moment there is no official synopsis, official images or a trailer.

We continue with Asteroid City, the next movie of Wes Anderson. The filmmaker just premiered a week ago The French Dispatch. At the moment not much is known about his new project other than that it has a luxury cast headed by Margot robbie and that the script was written by the same director. At the moment there is no official synopsis, official images or a trailer.

Finally, we have the following director’s project David O. Russell which still has no confirmed title, but arrives the following year. As with the previous two films, this film will premiere at festivals and close to awards season. Also to go betting, we will surely have a double nomination with the actress for the 2023 awards season. In this film she is also the protagonist and her co-protagonist will be Christian bale. At the moment there is no official synopsis, official images or a trailer.

TO Margot robbie We saw her recently in the best superhero movie of the year; The Suicide Squad with his incredible role as Harley Quinn. And he lent his voice in the sequel to the movie Peter rabbit.

Christian Bale in David O. Russell’s next project and in Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian bale He is undoubtedly one of the best actors of his generation and today. As I mentioned previously, the actor is the co-star of Margot robbie in the next tape of David O Russell. Director with whom he won his first and only Oscar Until now. Thanks to his excellent performance in The fighter. At the moment there is no official synopsis, official images or a trailer.

If I have to bet from now on. Bale he will take his second Oscar with this movie. The 2023 awards season is going to be strong (this is when all the 2022 films are going to be awarded). The actor’s next project will be within the MCU. In the movie of Thor: Love and Thunder from Taika Waititi. I am very afraid that in Marvel waste an excellent actor again, you have already done it on several occasions. But I want to believe that the Welshman entered this project because he saw something good in the script and the proposal. At the moment there is no official synopsis, official images or a trailer.

We will have to wait until 2022 to find out. The last feature film in which we saw Christian bale it was in Ford v Ferrari from James mangold.

Amy Adams in Disenchanted

Amy adams is one of the best actresses today if not the best. The six-time Academy Award nominee still has her gold medal pending and it doesn’t look like she’ll be in any of the next two awards seasons. You will still have to wait a bit for that first Oscar.

That’s how it is! Amy adams will play again Giselle in the aftermath of Enchanted. After years, we will have this sequel to a movie loved by many people. At the moment I do not know anything about the film, nor is there an official synopsis, official images or a trailer.

In the last projects we saw the actress, it was in: Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Woman in the Window and Dear evan hansen.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon

This year something will happen that seemed unthinkable, we will have Leo DiCaprio in a movie of streaming. From the director Adam McKay we will have the actor starring in a movie of Netflix call Don’t Look Up. The following month we will be able to see it on the platform, that will confirm if we will see the actor in the following awards season.

However, in 2022 we will have DiCaprio back, along with the unmatched Martin Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon. The film will star Jesse Plemons, and not for DiCaprio. But, we already know how excellent the actor can do in a “secondary role.” Without a doubt, we will see the actor present in the following awards season and the subsequent one. At the moment there is no official synopsis or a trailer.

TO Leo we last saw it in Once Upon a Time In … Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino. But as I mentioned previously, we will be able to see it in December in Netflix in the movie of Don’t look up.

Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder

Of course, Natalie Portman is one of the best actresses today. The actress had not been in the MCU and that is going to change next year. The actress will be back as Jane foster on Thor: Love and Thunder. Will he inherit the mantle of Thor in this fourth part? We will know that in 2022. At the moment there is no official synopsis, official images or a trailer.

We recently heard the actress in the series of What If? and we saw her in one of the most underrated movies of 2019, Vox lux in which I play Light blue.

Joaquin Phoenix at Disappointment Blvd.

What can I say about the great Joaquin phoenix what has not been said before? Or what I have not said before? The actor is going to be present in the awards season that is very close. Thanks to the movie of Mike Mills; C’Mon C’Mon. This studio tape A24, has already had a limited theatrical release in some parts of the world, including the United States.

Critics have praised the interpretation of Joaquin Phoenix, and put it as a serious candidate for the following Oscar in the category of “best actor”. There is still no official information about the premiere of this film in our country. However, in 2022 we will see him in a director’s film Ari aster.

That’s how it is, Phoenix stars Disappointment Blvd. from Ari aster. The filmmaker behind Hereditary and Midsommar. If the film follows the path of the director’s other films, we are facing a facet of terror that we have not yet seen from the actor. And of course it will be interesting. At the moment there is no official synopsis, official images or a trailer.

We saw the actor (at least in Mexico) for the last time in the great Joker What Arthur Fleck.

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Northman, Mario and David O. Russell’s Untitled Project

Of course Anya Taylor-Joy she is one of the best actresses of her generation. And I have talked about her, her great career and her good performances. I’ll leave the article for you here. We will see Anya in three projects the following year, two films live-action and a lively one.

We will see it first in The Northman, from the director Robert Eggers. The same filmmaker from the impressive The witch and The Lighthouse. If you’ve already seen those movies, you know what this director’s cinema is like. Anya Taylor-Joy will co-star in this Viking epic of revenge. That’s the only thing known about the movie so far, along with the good cast it has. At the moment there are no official images or a trailer.

Then he will lend his voice to the Princess peach in an animated movie by Mario Bros. This is a perfect casting (even if it’s not live-action). We will see next year how this new feature film by Mario.

At the end of the year 2022 surely, we will see her in the new movie of David O. Russell (which I already mentioned a lot in this), but… what can I do if it has a luxurious cast? Anya Taylor-Joy He will have a secondary role in this film, however, he will do it alongside industry greats such as Margot robbie and Christian bale. He will even do it alongside one of the greatest in history, Robert De Niro. At the moment there is no official synopsis, official images or a trailer.

We saw the actress very recently in Last Night in Soho from Edgar wright.