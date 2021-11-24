Actor Mark Wahlberg Unexpectedly Joins a Florida Gym Class | People

American actor Mark Wahlberg surprised athletes in a gym in Jupiter (southeast Florida) by joining the exercise routine and also looking fit after having gained about 30 pounds for his latest film “Father Stu.”

Wahlberg, 49, showed up for a 45-minute interval training sequence known as F45 on Tuesday, a program in which he has been an investor and also an ambassador, the Palm Beach Post reported Wednesday.

The actor, known for his muscles, had surprised in recent weeks with photos on his social networks with a belly after his goal of eating 7,000 calories a day for his role in “Father Stu.”

The film tells the story of Reverend Stuart Long, a former boxer and actor who later became a priest.

The actor joined 17 class attendees in Jupiter on Tuesday, who saw his skills with kettlebells, sandbags, resistance bands and other training equipment.

“No matter what your fitness level is, you can be a world-class athlete or someone who has never been to the gym before, you won’t get hurt and you have great energy” in this class, he said of the routine.

The owner of the F45 franchise in Jupiter said he only found out Monday night that the actor would visit the site.

Wahlberg, who said he has to stay fit for work, which sometimes means hitting the gym in the middle of the night, did the routine while class members looked at him sideways.

There were also curious by the windows who wanted to verify the actor’s physique, who was not deconcentrated.