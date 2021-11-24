Activision Blizzard shares have plummeted 24% in the last month

These are turbulent times for Activision Blizzard, a company that has been involved in a multitude of controversies for workplace harassment, complaints and serious accusations for a few months, something that has reached a point where the top managers of Nintendo of America, Microsoft and PlayStation They have not hesitated to express their rejection and rejection of all the information related to the company that is coming to light.

As if it weren’t enough, Call of Duty: Vanguard, the new installment of his successful saga of first-person shooter games, has performed below expectations and, in fact, in Spain it has become the worst launch of the series in the last ten years.

The controversy with Bobby Kotick and the stock market fall

Of course, nor can we forget about the harsh criticism that is being leveled against Bobby Kotick, the president of Activision Blizzard, who is accused of being aware of all cases of abuse by the company and even participating in them, which has resulted in more than 1,300 employees and a group of shareholders having ended up ask for his resignation.

Evidently, this has ended up taking its toll on the company in the stock market, whose shares have plummeted by 24% in the last month, a trend from which it does not seem to recover, as they continue to decline today, which places the company in an increasingly delicate situation in which neither the employees, nor the shareholders, nor their partners nor the public are happy with the directive or with what is cooked in their work environment.

In addition, we cannot forget that part of this sharp decline that the company is experiencing in the stock market is due to the recent delay in Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, which was announced earlier this month.

Whether or not there will be a change that will make Activision Blizzard a safe workplace where discrimination does not exist remains to be seen, although, for the time being, the company continues to deny that there is evidence of anything that has been done. accuses him.