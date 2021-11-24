A piece of meat prevented Guillermo Ochoa from signing with PSG

Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper of America and starter in the Mexican National Team, could have had a ‘brighter’ fate in Europe had it not been for a controversial doping case, then a piece of meat avoided to sign with him PSG.

The mexican goal already had all agreed to go with one of the biggest teams in the League 1, which did not always enjoy that poster, but it was a huge step for the americanista, although in the end it could not be specified.

Why did Guillermo Ochoa not make it to PSG?

A few years ago Guillermo Ochoa spoke with the magazine ‘France Football’, where confessed that in 2011 he and his agent already had all fixed to play in it PSG, but the famous clenbuterol ruined his signing.

As we will recall, in that year a doping case, according to soccer authorities, where Guillermo Ochoa and 4 other elements of the Mexican National Team tested positive for clenbuterol, a substance that is used in cows and cattle to make them grow.

The scandal broke loose and international media, reaching up to France, they found out about doping in the Mexican National Team, same that it was not intentional, because the substance was in the food that they gave to the soccer players, however that did not interest the people of PSG And because of that Guillermo Ochoa was ‘rejected’.

“It could have been different. It happened in 2011, during the Gold Cup. We were in the stage of preparation with the Selection and we didn’t know anything about him clenbuterol, which is a substance injected into cows so that they get fat. It was unfair. It was something that was out of my control and it affected my career, my future. I was able to sign with PSG, we already had everything arranged “.

Despite the disappointment of ya not reaching PSG, Guillermo Ochoa had a second opportunity on France, although with a ‘lower category’ team, remembering that the Ajaccio did take an interest in him, as they were loyal despite the controversy.

“All my negotiations were blocked. The only team that kept in contact was Ajaccio. President Orsoni he was loyal to me to the end. My decision was sporty, I wanted to discover Ajaccio and France. I was there for 3 years and I don’t regret having gone at all, “Paco Memo said.

Ajaccio was the Ochoa’s first team in Europe and from there it gave way to Malaga and Granada in Spain and later to Standard de Liège in Belgium, to return to Mexico with America and remain active until now.