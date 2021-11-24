A good and a bad one for Skyrim fans

Skyrim is already a classic that could be considered timeless, but Bethesda’s epic fantasy is not without its drawbacks. We recently told you about some of the problems involved in the latest Anniversary Edition update, issues that the developers managed to fix, but unfortunately created others.

The problems occur especially in mods and most of these problems are related to the fact that the Anniversary Edition is an improved version of the 2016 Special Edition which means that new ones have been created bugs that did not exist before. The solution to the problem, apparently, lies in the update of the mods themselves so that in this way they are compatible with the latest version of the game, the same thing that should happen with the Skyrim Script Extender, a fundamental part of the kits. modding for production.

A temporary fix in Skyrim

Already on November 11 when the Anniversary Edition was launched, many players went out on social networks to declare that the game had a big problem, which was that it simply freezed or threw a black screen that prevented you from continuing to enjoy the title. Bethesda responded to the community with a patch that appears to fix the issue, but it appears that they will soon have to resolve the mod issue with another update.

The game is available for Xbox One, Xbox Seies X / S. PS4, PS5 and while it is not the Anniversary Edition, you can find the other versions of Skyrim on Xbox Game Pass