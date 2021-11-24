A boxing legend explained why Terence Crawford is number one and not Canelo Álvarez

The last weekend Terence crawford returned in the best way before Shaw porter whom he defeated on the fast track in the tenth round. Because of this, ESPN updated his ranking where he kept Canelo Alvarez first and the American second. Nevertheless, Timothy bradley he does not agree with it and explained why the tapatío does not deserve that position.

The story about who ranks the best pound for pound today is a long-standing discussion where the waters divide between the fighter of Guadalajara and Omaha. Despite this, the boxer from Eddy reynoso that gap had been stretched due to the fact that it came from easily beating Callum smith and Billy joe saunders in the last moment.

On the other hand, after the victory of Crawford, Timothy bradley explained why Welter World Champion WBO is above the undisputed champion of the super middleweight. “I understand that Canelo Alvarez won the undisputed super middleweight championship, but Crawford also won an undisputed championship at 140 pounds, so he equals Canelo there.”, wrote in ESPN the former world champion.

And I add: “Álvarez has won titles in four different weight classes; Crawford has won titles in three different divisions and is also undefeated. Since 2014, Crawford is 16-0 in title fights, with 13 knockouts. “. In turn, he commented that the American is very feared and that if he had had the same opportunities as the Mexican he would be above.

“If I had had the same opportunities as Canelo, there would be no question. But the fact is, fighters don’t want to fight Crawford; while Canelo is the source of money in boxing and everyone wants to get in the ring with him because they can earn a lot of money “he explained. Finally, Timothy bradley He said the American would beat the Mexican if they face the same weight.

“When I look at the two, you choose a weight class, they both weigh the same, who would you put your money on, would you put your money on Crawford or Canelo? Who has more skill? Pound for Pound, if the two of them fought each other, with their skills, I’d go for Crawford all day. “, ended.