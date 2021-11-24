90 Day Fiancé: Stephanie is only looking to generate subscribers on OnlyFans, according to her fans

According to viewers fans of the 90 Day Fiancé program, they assure that Stephanie Matto is trying to cause a sensation on the program to generate an audience on her OnlyFans account.

November 23, 2021 22:25 hs

When Stephanie matto first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, was in a romantic relationship with Erika owens. This relationship ultimately did not work out, a large part of that reason was Stephanie’s inability to be intimate with Erika.

90 Day Fiancé: Stephanie is only trying to generate subscribers on OnlyFans, according to her fans

After that, fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, they question whether these appearances of Stephanie matto They are just one way to generate subscribers to your OnlyFans account, as you have become very open to your sexuality.

In this second season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, Stephanie has been very open about her sexual preferences, often giving a lot of details about her sex life. He even revealed one of his strangest intimate fetishes in one of his videos.

“Baking shows are my porn. Desserts are so sexy because they are indulgent and creamy. I think it’s definitely one of the weirdest things about me that I start cooking and baking videos, but there are much weirder fetishes in my opinion. But, well, some people like it. “

Also, in the premiere episode, Stephanie comes across a sexual wellness guide. It wasn’t long before fans realized that the guide is actually an adult film star, Ashley Fires.

With this unusual behavior, his viewers do not stop thinking that this outrageous behavior is a strategy to generate subscribers to his OF account. As we will remember, like her, there are other stars of the program who also use this platform to generate extra money.

Stephanie uses this network and another platform she founded to display sexually explicit content. In this way, the followers are seeing her as a dishonest and false person, since her only function in the program is with double intention.

This season features Stephanie, Debbie Johnson, Ed Brown, Jeniffer Tarazona and more former stars from the original show. 90 Day Fiancé. This is one of the most recent spin-offs of this franchise, at the moment, some fans are not sure if they enjoy it or not, they say it is too daring to enjoy it. For now, we have to wait to see if the series will have a third season or not. 90 Day Fiancé It is one of the most popular programs that the television network has TLC, in which all kinds of different relationships are shown.