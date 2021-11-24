7 Hollywood couples who went from unconditional love to the deepest hatred

Our love dies, sings Ricardo Arjona in one of its emblematic themes. He was talking about the end of a relationship, the one that two people bet on but that, finally, could not continue. It all started with a rose tale in which these Hollywood stars got married and ate partridges. But fate had a trick on them. And the love story, it disappeared.

Here, a tour of those couples who seemed indestructible, but one day said enough.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: REUTERS)

The actor of Pirates of the Caribbean and the interpreter of Aquaman They knew how to be a stable couple in the film industry. They started dating in 2012, got married in 2015, and in 2017 they parted ways. Amber denounced Depp for physical and verbal abuse, which arose as a result of the consumption of alcohol and drugs, and there began the legal litigation and the suspension of contracts for the actor of The young scissorhands. Depp came to be labeled a “wife abuser” in the newspaper The Sun, whom he financially sued for defamation.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore (Photo: AFP)

They met in 2002 and married the following year. The bond lasted until 2011, when they filed for divorce. Everything seemed to be a sweet break up but in 2019 some intimate things about this couple came to light in the memoirs that Demi published, Inside out. There, the actress of Ghost She said that the young Ashton forced her to participate in sexual threesomes and that it led her to relapse into drug use (an addiction that Demi would have overcome long before). When this information was released, Kutcher (now married to Mila Kunis, his companion of That’s 70 Show, with whom he has two children) posted a very suggestive message on Twitter: “I was about to hit the button (to send) a really sarcastic tweet. Then I saw my son, my daughter, my wife, and I erased it ”.

Arnold Schwarzenneger and Maria Shriver

Schwarzenneger and Shriver (Photo: FilmMagic)

The actor of Terminator and the journalist belonging to the family Kennedy they were married in 1986. They were part of one of the most respected marriages in the Hollywood industry. But the conflict between the two arose when Maria asked him for Joseph baena, the son of an employee of the marriage named Mildred. In 1997 this woman was part of the select group of people who helped in the Schwarzenneger home, and in that same year she gave birth to Joseph as well as Shriver, who brought the world to Christopher. The concern arose because Joseph was extremely similar to Arnold, who could not continue to deny his paternity when many years later his wife questioned him. In 2017, Maria asked for a final divorce and the love story was forgotten.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid

Quaid and Ryan (Photo: Grosby Group)

They began dating in 1988 after meeting in a movie together. In 1991 they had their son Jack (currently the protagonist of The Boys). The relationship lasted until 2001 when a relationship in principle extramarital of the protagonist of You have an email with the Australian actor Russell crowe. The truth was that Dennis had already been unfaithful many times, but the media came out to accuse “America’s girlfriend” for this act. The relationship with Crowe did not work out and the marriage with Quaid ended in the worst way.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Jolie and Pitt, or Brangelina



Iconic Hollywood couple if there are. They met filming Mr and Mrs smith when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. It was 2004 and both Brad and Angelina were considered the most beautiful young talents in the industry. Together they formed a family of numerous children (six in total, three of them adopted and the others, biological) and a loving union that would become known as Brangelina. They got married in 2014 in the Provence region of Italy. Together they would last 12 years, until Angelina said she felt small and insignificant next to Pitt. He was going to transcend Brad’s alcohol problem and conflicts with Angelina’s eldest son, Maddox, who never had a good bond with the actor. The truth is that they went from glamor to indifference. Until now, neither had a stable and formal relationship.

Anjelica Huston and Jack Nicholson

Huston and Nicholson (Photo: Shutterstock)

They were the fashionable couple of the 70s, although it was always known that they had a tumultuous relationship. Jack was openly unfaithful and Houston suffered the worst humiliations indoors. But for Hollywood, this couple was glory. In fact they were together for 17 years until Anjelica left him for Ryan O’Neal. But that relationship was much more violent, and then Houston returned to Jack’s arms. They finally got divorced. She remembers those years of relationship as the worst of her life.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Britney and Federline

The singer and her dancer fell in love immediately: within a few months of their courtship they were already married. It was 2004 and Kevin had separated from his previous girlfriend to seclude himself in Britney’s arms. In 2005 and 2006, Sean and Jayden, the two children of this couple that the paparazzi loved: they were young, beautiful and successful. But the love was short-lived and they began to hate each other. The divorce came hand in hand with a lawsuit for the possession of the children. Fereline won, keeping custody of his men until 2007.

KEEP READING:

Series and movies: what to see this weekend

Marvel releases the trailer for Eternals: who are the new superheroes after Avengers?