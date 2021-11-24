600 students with a change in model run out of space in Medicine

Chihuahua, Chih.- A total of 600 students from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua who aspired to enter the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, ran out of space after the change in the DS Renovation model.

The University through the Academic Directorate announced that 11,600 student records were submitted for the change of educational model, belonging to the first, second and third semesters of the school cycles August-December 2020, January-June 2021 and August -December 2021.

He emphasized that of those registered, 11 thousand students were revalidated and registered in the educational programs of their choice, in 14 academic units located in the municipalities of Chihuahua, Parral, Delicias, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, Camargo, Guachochi, Guadalupe and Calvo, Guerrero, Madera and Ojinaga.

However, there were 600 students who did not remain in their desired option in the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences due to the availability of spaces and clinical fields, who, he pointed out, are offered the alternative of choosing between 19 available careers as a second option or, to process a new file and present your admission exam to obtain a higher score and stay in the academic unit, with the revalidation of the subjects taken.

In the case of these 600 students and those who choose a second career option, the options for those careers are presented in the results section and if they wish to be admitted to one of them, they must go to the corresponding faculty to apply.

This would have been one of the most recurrent criticisms from those who had already paid their registration, registration and semesters with the option that they could enter this career after taking the divisional exam. However, after the cancellation of the model, those who had the best score on their admission exam were chosen for admission.

These careers can be consulted by academic unit, educational program and modality available at: https://uach.mx/assets/media/publications/2021/11/3348_eligen-mas-de-11-mil-estudiantes-uach-carrera- to-continue-their-university-training- / PUBLICACIONFACULTADES.pdf

Likewise, intensive courses were made available at no cost to those students who need to reinforce skills and / or knowledge.

The Uach also explained that the failed subjects in the UACH-DS Renewal model will not appear, so the academic record will not be affected.

For more information or doubts, the University made the inbox of its fanpage available at https://www.facebook.com/universidadautonomadechihuahua or the email comsoc@uach.mx