53 years old and intact beauty: Julia Roberts shows why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

Arjun Sethi
Undoubtedly one of the most important actresses of Hollywood it is Julia Roberts who at 53 years of age has been recognized for her great roles in the film industry and has shown that she is the owner of great talent. In addition to this, it is added that the bright blonde has a great beauty that daily garners followers all over the world.

For her part, the protagonist “Pretty Woman” became known in the 1990s with performances that led to her being nominated for all kinds of grand prizes. One of her most important achievements was the one she achieved in 1999 when she became the first woman to be considered the most profitable performer of the year by American distributors, thanks to the successes of Notting hill and Runaway Bride, maintaining the female leadership for ten years until Sandra Bullock got it in 2009.

