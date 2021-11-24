10 bunny vibrators to stimulate the vagina and the G-spot

Bunny, bunny, where are you going so pretty? Since you appeared in our life, we have not stopped thinking about you. We have exchanged many kisses and caresses with you (wink, wink) and yes, we admit it, you have stolen our hearts! And it is that with your ability to stimulate the clitoris and G-spotAt the same time, you have become our favorite erotic toy par excellence. Yes, you have managed to banish erotic card games from the top spot.

What’s more, we are sure that Kate Winslet did not make room for Leonardo DiCaprio on the mythical wooden table because the bunny vibrator needed its space. Sorry Leo, not all of them are submersible.

Bunny vibrator, what are they and how do they work?

Next to clitoral suckers, bunny vibrators are the easiest sex toys to recognize. They are characterized by having a comfortable and easy-to-grip handle, from which two rounded arms come out.. A thinner one, intended for the clitoris (which, sometimes, imitates the ears of the animal that gives it its name) and another for the G-spot, something more curved and larger.

As for its use, it is super intuitive and consists of three steps. Take note!

First, insert the tip destined for the G areas (remember, it is the largest and longest) through the vagina. If you are tense or nervous, you can help yourself with a good lubricant to facilitate their penetration. The other arm, the one for the clitoris, stays out. In this way, it is responsible for stimulating this erogenous zone through friction. When you act on it, you will feel a slight tingling. It is the G-spot, which is being stimulated through vibrations. Through that buzz, you will notice how the caresses on the clitoris increase, thanks to the fact that the arm follows the same beat as the other, until reaching the climax.

And it is precisely the magic that these two branches do, which have starred in many of our talks between friends. Even, mind you, the one who did not want to know anything about sex toys, has been encouraged to try this one. And yes, she is delighted. Thus, we are not surprised that with this desire to try something new, these sexual accessories have increased their sales by 40% in the last year, according to the WOW Tech survey.

Regarding its effectiveness, between us, we will only tell you that as soon as you take action, you will join the opinion that Miranda made in Sex in New York when you discovered it: your orgasm already has a date and a name.

Don’t you believe us? Well, friend You just have to try it and let yourself be seduced for the wonders of this female vibrator. Of course, before acquiring any one, We leave you a list of our 10 favorite bunny vibrators, with them you will surely not fail.