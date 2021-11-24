10 bear pics of celebrities, like Harry Styles and Kylie Jenner, on Myspace that will always be lol

This was his bio in 2007. It’s a good read:

I have played a 12-string guitar since I was 12 years old. I’m a singer-songwriter first and foremost and I’ve never written something that I didn’t mean to say seriously. I am obsessed with song lyrics. I love Tennessee. And talk to people. I was born on December 13, 1989. Thirteen is my lucky number. I can tell you REALLY strange coincidences with that number … In short, 13 is good. I am the most competitive person I know. I was never interested in sports, so I think you could say that music is my game. I love people who are nice to me. I’ve never been one of those who say “You think you know me, but you don’t.” I’m not that complicated. My complications come out in my songs. All you need to be my friend is to like who I am. I don’t wear heels often because I’m afraid of falling in front of large groups of people. My middle name is Alison. I feel more comfortable in dresses than old faded jeans – surprisingly. I sing country music and I am obsessed with it too. I suppose it must be so. I have beautiful friends. Be one. I really like it when they tell me they like my music, it’s all I have, so it means a lot to me. Sometimes I am very strange, but so are you. I’ve never been the type of girl who needs a boyfriend. I don’t go out looking for guys. But I don’t write a lot of romantic songs either. Basically … I’m single. I love photos, I have a lot hanging in my bus cabin. Because you can’t forget where you come from. I need everything to be organized. Always. I think young children are great. I’m going to warn you in advance: if you start a conversation about Law and Order: SVU or CSI with me, we’ll talk for at least an hour. I consider myself an expert in two things … and only in those two things. I love trucks. They are works of art. I am a thinker and analyzer in excess. I am 5’11. I’m not satisfied. And to all the people who have ever blared my songs from their cars, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

love love love

-T-