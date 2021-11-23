Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy are CFDA Awards favorites

This year the conduction of the gala organized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) was in charge of Emily blunt. As is already a tradition, once again the ceremony was held in front of an audience and a cast of famous presenters, after being held digitally in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the honorees were announced ahead of Wednesday’s ceremony, such as the “Fashion Icon,” which was for Zendaya; as well as the winner of the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert, Aurora james, and the nomination as “Face of the Year”, which went to another Hollywood favorite, Anya Taylor-Joy, among others.

Anya Taylor-Joy won one of the most important awards of the night.

To make the evening even more historical ZendayaAt the age of 25, he became the youngest person to receive this award from the CFDA; He also joins the club of other fashion personalities such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Pharrell and David Bowie, who also won the mention.

As is the custom, despite the important prior announcements by creditors to the distinctions of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, major categories such as “American Womenswear Designer of the Year” and “Emerging American Designer of the Year” were reserved for the main event.