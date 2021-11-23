YouTuber Tests Sylvester Stallone’s Diet In Rocky III

The youtuber Aseel Soueid spends 24 hours copying the diet that Sylvester Stallone followed when he played boxer Rocky Balboa in the third part of the saga.

How much exercise do you have to do according to your age.

50 protein rich foods to gain muscle.

The bodybuilder and youtuber Aseel Soueid He has eaten and trained like some of the fittest people in sports and entertainment, from NBA legend Michael Jordan to WWE star-turned-actor John Cena. In his latest video, Soueid spends a day following the extremely specific diet plan that Stallone recently explained to drastically lose weight to 2.9% body fat while filming Rocky III-Before confessing that he almost died in the fourth installment because of his fight with Drago. Now, at 75 years old, he no longer takes care of himself at that level … But he continues to push himself to stay in shape.

For breakfast, Soueid starts with a small brown rice and oatmeal cookie and a cup of black coffee with honey and a tablespoon of amino acids. Soon after, a slightly more substantial pre-workout meal: an omelet made with 3 egg whites and a whole egg, and Irish oatmeal with mango and dates, a slice of bread, and more coffee. And since it’s a Rocky-inspired dietary challenge, Soueid decides to recreate the infamous moment where Stallone drinks raw eggs on screen … and it doesn’t work out.

The third meal consists of chicken breast, summer squash, and salad, with another cup of black coffee and honey (Stallone is said to have drank up to 25 cups a day). “I’m officially a fan of summer squash.”says Soeuid. “It’s going to add tons of bulk to your meals, and it’s also super low in calories, so you eat tons, you get full, and it’s not going to deplete your physique, so I can see why Rocky includes it in his diet. “. However, it does not go well with coffee and honey. Definitely not”.

For the fourth meal, Soueid eats grilled tilapia on a sandwich with nothing but lettuce, a dry and heavy dining experience that he describes as “miserable.” He then has one last cup of coffee and another oatmeal cookie, bringing your total food intake for the day is close to 2,000 calories. Inside video.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io