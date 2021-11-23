“You’re taking time with your OnlyFans”: Sebastián Yatra’s nude that has driven his fans crazy | Big Bang

It seems that Sebastian Yatra it has been proposed that his fans go into cardiac arrest. The Colombian, who continues to triumph this season with the theme Red high heels, He has turned up the heat with his latest Instagram photom. And it is that even the bathroom windows have been misted.

The Colombian has once again displayed the magnificent body that he has in his account on his social networks. The artist has shared a photo just out of the shower in which it is sensed that he is not wearing anything underneath.

And it is that in the reflection of the mirror there is no strip that makes us think that he is wearing underwear.

In a wonderful bathroom in Los Angeles, sticking out her tongue and with her toiletry bag on top of the sink, Yatra has started talking again. Unsurprisingly, the post has been filled with messages. The most repeated emoji? The one with the flames. These are just some of the comments:

“Send nudes”

“You’re taking too long with your Only Fans baby”

“They should have longer mirrors”

“Sebastian for God have mercy on us who wish you”

“I do pray to you”

The artist, who has been in Los Angeles these days, attending the Latin Grammys and promoting his new work, has written the following: “Last day of the year in the USA. How quickly 2021 passed, tomorrow I will return to COLOMBIA! ”.

The artist has been away from home for a long time. Before being in Los Angeles, he spent time in Spain. The young man became one of the great protagonists of the last edition of the LOS40 Music Awards, taking two awards: best artist and best video clip in the Latin category.

Without a doubt, Sebastián Yatra knows how to arouse passions with his photos. And it is not the first time that the artist shares such a selfie in front of the mirror.