WhatsApp, one of the platforms instant messaging best known and used, has a desktop version, WhatsApp Web, which offers many advantages, for example, that staying in touch with friends and family is easier since sending and replying to messages is easier.

One of the updates that WhatsApp Web will integrate shortly is that it will allow users to edit privacy optionsRegardless of the ones you have in the mobile version, we will tell you how it will work.

WhatsApp Web: you can control your privacy options. Photo: Pixabay



As it will be recalled, a short time ago the mobile and web version of WhatsApp were unlinked, which means that now WhatsApp web can be used with the multi-device option and thus have up to 4 devices open with the same account without depending on of a telephone to be able to use them.

In this way, WhatsApp Web is making a selection of the users of the Beta version so that they can change the privacy options, among the things they can do is choose who can see the last connection, the profile photo, and the profile.

Also the blocked contacts, the groups in which you are excluded and control the read receipts of the messages. The good news is that these options are available to some users in version 2.2146.5 of WhatsApp for desktop.

In case you still do not have these options available, do not despair since all you can do is wait for it to be officially released for version 2.2144.7 of WhatsApp for desktop for Windows.

This is one of the new options in which the messaging platform works to offer users greater privacy options and at the same time stop depending on the mobile version to make those adjustments.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.