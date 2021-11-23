Xbox Responds to Requests for PlayStation “Platinum Trophy” Style Achievements

Some time ago I wrote an editorial for this very house where I complained about the achievements of Xbox. Years later I still think they have lost some of their charm. And while it is true that they are used for Rewards points and that the diamond achievements (rare to achieve) have been introduced, I think there is a long way to go to satisfy the completionists.

In the past the sound of an achievement was something that was quite exciting, but now for many of us they are there and little else. It was said for a long time that Redmond were thinking of redesigning them, but that was canceled.

Microsoft is already working on improving achievements

The thing is, the company is still thinking about improving them, especially after some requests from fans on Uservoice. One of the proposals that has gained the most force is to wear something similar to what Playstation has with its trophies where if you complete 100% of a game you get a PLatino trophy that differentiates you from the rest, that would be a good point.

However it seems that Microsoft does not think about that type of addition at the moment. Jason Ronald has commented on the Iron Lords podcast that this may not be the addition we are hoping for, but that they are definitely working on improving Xbox achievements.

We have definitely heard that feedback. The achievements are interesting because everyone plays games differently. So we really thought, how do we reward people for playing the way they want and with the games they want?

There are some players who simply prefer to play multiplayer. What are we doing to reward them and show their progression and things like that? There are other people who like to play tons of different games, so how do we go ahead and respect that investment? And then there are other people like me who am a completionist and I literally want to complete everything within one game.

It is a balance to consider and it is definitely an area that we have heard some comments about. There is nothing to announce today, but it is definitely of the utmost importance to us as we look to the future.

Ronald has also confirmed that they are working on improving the option of capturing and sharing our clips and game captures.