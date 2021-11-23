Xbox creates virtual museum with all its achievements and failures in 20 years

Image : Xbox.

This November marks exactly 20 years since the arrival of the first Xbox, Microsoft’s foray into the world of video games with its own console, marking a path that has led them to the fourth and current generation of Xbox. Now, Microsoft has launched a virtual museum that allows you to take a look at the history of Xbox and s us most important franchises.

The virtual museum is available for c any person a, whether or not you have an Xbox account, and you can go through a virtual avatar in the best style of a video game. The museum is divided into sections that include each of the Xbox generations (the first Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S), in addition to special sections for some of its franchises and studios, such as Halo.

Image : Xbox.

But perhaps the most interesting thing about the tour is that it includes all the steps that Microsoft and Xbox have taken in the video game industry, including that attempt to buy Nintendo in 2000 (yes, Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo), or the infamous case of the Red Ring of Death for the Xbox 360, a serious failure during the early years of the console due to overheating of early models.

The tour also, of course, recalls moments like the purchase of the Bungie studios, the launch of Xbox Live and Xbox 360 Arcade and many other moments that the most nostalgic of video games will remember. You can access the Xbox virtual museum and go through it from this link. It is only necessary to use the arrow keys or the well-known “WASD”, together with the mouse.