World Cup 2026: FIFA concludes inspection of venues and stadiums for World Cup 2026: “They are really excellent”

TO five years of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA completed the inspection of the proposed venues and stadiums in Canada, the United States and Mexico in Toronto. The delegation headed by Victor Montagliani visited the CDMX, Guadalajara and Monterrey, where the three Mexican candidate precincts are located: Azteca Stadium, Akron and the ‘Steel Giant’.

“The submitted applications are really excellent “, Montigliani said in a FIFA note. “(The 2026 World Cup) represents a great milestone in the history of football,” he added.

In addition to the three cities of Mexico, the FIFA visit Boston, Atlanta, Nashville, Orlando, Washington DC, Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia, Miami, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle, Edmonton, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

During the inspection the facilities of each proposed headquarters, the infrastructure, training facilities and spaces to be used for fans, in addition to transportation and sustainability.

The The selection process for venues and stadiums will be completed no later than the second quarter of 2022.

