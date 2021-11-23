World COPD Day: this recommends Health to prevent it

Enrique Reyes Chávez, state coordinator of the Mycobacteriosis and Respiratory Diseases Program, pointed out that COPD is a lung disease in which patients bronchioles are damaged and causes the narrowing of the airways, the destruction from the lungs, as well as the obstruction of these due to secretions or inflammation.

He indicated that COPD symptoms include shortness of breath, the presence of chronic cough, even with mucus or phlegm.

As part of the risk factors are: smoke exposure of tobacco, both active and passive smokers, indoor air pollution, such as wood smoke or heating, exposure to diesel and ozone particles, in addition to the prolonged use of chemicals, aerosols and gases in the work environment.

At the state level, in 2020 there were 598 deaths, and in 2021 324 deaths from this cause were registered.

For its part, in the registered cases, until week 45 of 2020, there were 43 cases, while in the same period of 2021, there were 203 cases, which correspond to the municipalities of Chihuahua, Juárez and the rural area.

Among the preventive measures, he emphasized avoiding or suspending tobacco consumption, trying not to be exposed to wood smoke for long periods and when using heaters or wood stoves to have adequate ventilation inside the houses, as well as to use protective equipment for the use of chemicals in the workplace.

He also recommended that people diagnosed with COPD can get the vaccine against pneumococcus and influenza, from the age of 60, in order to avoid suffering from pneumonia.

He affirmed that, through the state program, health personnel are trained and certified to diagnose this disease in health centers located in the Chihuahua, Juárez, Delicias and Cuauhtémoc municipalities.

Reyes Chávez commented that in such medical units spirometry studies are carried out to measure the capacity of the lungs and indicate if there is any obstruction, in addition, the diagnosis is confirmed to those who suffer from any of the aforementioned symptoms.

He mentioned that if he suffers from it, adequate follow-up and treatment is provided, free of charge; finally, he exhorted the population to implement preventive actions in their daily lives.