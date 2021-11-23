Wilson, Tom Hanks’s friend in “Castaway” was sold at auction

The iconic volleyball “Wilson”, Tom Hanks’ friend in the movie “Castaway” was sold at auction for thousands of dollars.

The iconic volleyball “Wilson”, Tom Hanks’ friend in the movie “Castaway” was sold at auction for thousands of dollars. We tell you the details!

In addition to the character played by Tom Hanks in Castaway, there is “someone” as important as the actor: Wilson.

In the Robert Zemeckis-directed film, Wilson becomes friends with Chuck Noland (played by actor Tom Hanks), after he was stranded for several years on a desert island after a plane crash.

Castaway was enormously successful, earning Tom Hanks an Oscar nomination for best actor in 2001, however the winner was Russell Crowe, who took home the award for his starring role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator.

Tom Hanks’s friend Wilson was sold at auction

The auction was organized by the Prop Store site and in the item description, it said: “The off-white leather volleyball is badly worn. There is a dark brown and red face on the front, representing Chuck’s bloody handprint. ”

Wilson’s description went on to note that he had a discolored pair of eyes, nose and mouth, “The upper part is opened and a series of tobacco stalks are inserted to reproduce the appearance of hair. There are several stitches on the ragged edges… ”.

The publication that was used for the auction also gave details of Wilson in the filming of Castaway, such as that after spending long periods of time in the water, “the ball changed slightly and the ‘facial’ details became somewhat blurred in compared to previous shots in the movie. “

How many Wilson balls were there on the set of Castaway?

The Prop Store auction house, in charge of Wilson’s auction, was founded by Stephen Lane in 1998, out of his fanaticism for the cinema.

Little by little, the collector was buying accessories and costumes from his favorite movies that he ended up auctioning at different events.

Currently the store has offices in London and Los Angeles, and with more than thirty employees who are in charge of selecting each product to offer in its different auctions.

According to the Prop Store, three different balls were used in the filming of Castaway; in fact the first of them went on sale shortly after the premiere of the film.

At that time, the auction was won by a fan in 2001, for a value of $ 17,800, that is, for more than 365 thousand Mexican pesos.

At some point the ball became so popular that sporting goods brand Wilson released a special edition with the same form in print.

For the recent auction, it was expected to obtain about 80 thousand dollars for Wilson’s ball, however, the offers exceeded the estimated amount, selling for 308 thousand, that is, more than 6 million pesos.

