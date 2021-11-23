Will there be a duet between Britney Spears and Lady Gaga? – Mexico Publimetro

A possible collaboration between Britney Spears and Lady Gaga seems to be possible according to what the fans of both singers say. And it is that although they can be rivals for the same genre that they interpret, this seems to be the incentive for them to unite their voices and as expected a controversial video.

And all this after the last public messages that have been sent and some think that they will have been said in private. The truth of the case is that it is to be remembered that months ago many artists demonstrated in favor of the culmination of the guardianship. Mariah Carey, Halsey, Cher, Justin Timberlake and even Christina Aguilera herself were some of the artists.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 – Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

In fact, with the latter there were some publications by Britney in which she expressed her dissatisfaction that Xtina will not expand her opinion in an interrupted press conference at the Latin Grammys. But he also referred to Lady Gaga who had the opportunity to extend herself further during the promotion of her latest film ‘House Of Gucci’.

We are all happy for Britney Spears, but I feel confused and disappointed at the same time by the attack on Christina Aguilera, since Xtina was one of the artists to openly dedicate her support for her release in her official RRSS. pic.twitter.com/C1M9fdydUp – Tommy Cohen (@Tommy_Cohen) November 20, 2021

“I have loved @britneyspears for their entire career. I admired her, I admired her strength; empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be happier for you today. You never deserved what happened, thank God for today❤️ you are a superstar and a superhuman being ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU “

Britney recently responded to Gaga’s post, with another message of affection “Why hello sexy lady !!!! Thanks again for your kind words … you inspired me too and I am in love with this outfit !!!! You are my inspiration for the rest of the year and congratulations on your amazing movie! With love, B 💋💋💋 ⁣ “

Since then, rumors have grown and many are already thinking about which of the singers’ songs they could re-record or simply a single composed by Gaga herself who has had collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Tony Bennett along with a special presentation with Christina Aguilera from an ‘ArtPop’ theme.