Will Smith: problems with sex and revelations in his memoir – People – Culture

With less than 15 days of being on the market in the United States, the actor’s memoir Will Smith It already unleashes a world uproar as a result of the shocking revelations contained within its pages.

To the harsh details about his childhood, in which he came to contemplate killing his father because he attacked his mother, more specifications were added about those first years in which the world showed the Hollywood actor that reality can be more devastating than fiction.

In this specific case, the peak moment was realized by the ravages of heartbreak.

After the break with Melanie Parker, his first girlfriend, the renowned actor would have entered a stage in which the wild sex It served as a ‘cheap incentive’.

The complex thing is that, as he could see over time, that was quite counterproductive.

‘Will’ will be available in Spain from December. Photo: www.willthebook.com

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally unpleasant to the core of me, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm.”, Reviewed the British newspaper ‘The Mirror’ that Smith pointed out in his autobiography.

“Sex literally made me gag and sometimes I even vomited. In all cases, however, I asked God that the beautiful stranger was the ‘one’ who would love me and make this pain go away … but invariably, there I was, retching and miserable. And the look in the eyes of the woman I was with deepened my agony even more, ”he confessed.

Until that moment, he said, he only had intimate encounters with one more woman apart from his first love.

But pushed by the pain it became a “Ghetto hyena”.

The process of opening up on paper

For the renowned American presenter Oprah winffreySmith’s book is so revealing that it represents one of “the best memoirs” he has ever read.

And it is that although Will Smith’s media exposure has been more than 30 years after his success in ‘The prince of Bel Air’, the details about his intimate life were kept in the shadows.

In the text, according to his first readers, the actor of ‘Soy Leyenda’ opens on the channel without major restrictions.

The details of a childhood marked by the alcoholism of his father and lto intrafamily violencer constitute that which, in Smith’s words, “has defined” who is.

Later, at the time of starting a family, the weight of those memories came to influence the future of the relationship with the actress Jada pinkett.

Even throughout the memoirs, the movie star recapitulates an embarrassing fight he had with his wife over the different notions that each had about the ideal of a couple.

Those and more revealing details promises the book that, although it is not yet available in the main stores in Colombia, it can be obtained through Amazon and other e-commerce portals.

