Will Smith aspires to be like Richard Williams – El Sol de México

As something surreal and emotional is how the tennis players Venus and Serena Williams describe the experience of seeing on screen King Richard: a winning family, the film that addresses the beginning of their career and of which they are executive producers.

The cast is led by Will Smith, who plays his father, Richard, who recognized that the Williams family has had a great impact on her life, because thanks to an interview that Venus gave at the beginning of her career, in which she spoke about the respect she feels for her father, she realized that her greatest wish it was that their children saw it that way.

“I saw that talk live, and Venus’s gaze stayed in my heart, because I wanted to be seen like that by my daughter. This interview really changed my parenthood back then, the way how I looked at it was like I had a lion. Guardian, and I was so confident that he was not going to let anything happen to him. I fell in love with Richard Williams twenty-something years ago, “she mentioned.

The actor added in a meeting with the media, among which was The Sun of Mexico, that having grown up with a military father, who prevented his children from expressing his opinion, he was very surprised to learn the story of a man who saw his family as part of a great team.

In his opinion, this resulted in both athletes developing a true passion for their sport, rather than seeing it as imposition, and it was precisely that part that represented the greatest learning.

“When I take a role, I do it to explore and learn something, and that was a new idea of ​​parenting, aligning yourself with your children, rather than directing them. It was a different concept, a different approach, which struck me as magical about this family. The rules were set, but faith was at the center, it was a collective journey that they took ”.

The movie King Richard: a winning family is focused on their early years as athletes, when with the help of their father, they approached the best coaches, and began their careers in youth tournaments, overcoming obstacles such as lack of support, in an environment in which they sometimes I noticed the racism.

To prepare their respective roles, the actresses Demi Singleton, who plays Serena and Saniyya Sidney, who takes the place of Venus, lived with the sisters, with whom they talked about what their family life was like, and the reasons that led them to tell this history.

Venus specified that it was her wish to tell it through her father’s eyes, because it was he who designed the plan to make them the best tennis players of all time. For this reason, he wants all viewers to find in the film one more reason to get closer to their loved ones, and to achieve their goals.

“Anything is possible, always believe in yourself, never doubt yourself. The time you spend questioning, you could spend believing in you. You have to work on building trust, as a family you can achieve everything, and that’s what I love about this movie. If you do not understand tennis, surely you understand the family, surrounding yourself with them you can achieve everything “, explained the athletes.

Before saying goodbye, Will took the time to acknowledge the work of Demi and Saniyya who worked hard to imitate the technique of the athletes, especially since the latter is left-handed. The actor confessed that seeing them play sports on set reminded him of the moment he starred in the film Ali in 2001, about boxer Muhammad Ali, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

“They had to learn to play tennis like two of the best tennis players of all time, when I had to learn to fight like Muhammad Ali, I knew how daunting it can be, there are professional fighters who cannot move like him, and there are female tennis players. professionals who can not play like the Williams, “he concluded.

King Richard: a winning family Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, from a script by Zach Baylin, it opens in theaters across the country on December 2.

